In a continued invasion of South African businesses in Nigeria, some Nigerians on Tuesday night invaded the popular Shoprite store in Sangotedo, Lagos state in yet another revenge response to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
NigerianEye recalls that several Nigerian-owned businesses were looted by South Africans in new wave of Xenophobic attacks this week.
Several other South African owned businesses in Nigeria - MTN Nigeria and PEP store have also been shut down after angry Nigerians youths invaded them to protest the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.
NigerianEye recalls that some protesters had earlier stormed another Shoprite store on Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos state on Tuesday afternoon.
