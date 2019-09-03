Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Notable among them is the MTN Nigeria office in Akwa Ibom, Uyo, where workers were chased out and all activities disrupted.The MTN Nigeria outlet in Ikeja, Lagos also been shut after some Nigerians took to the streets to protest xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.This comes after reports on violence against Nigerians living in South Africa went viral.Earlier on Thursday, the telecommunications company issued a statement condemning xenophobic attacks.“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence,” the statement read.“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard. We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected — the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”Branches of Standard Chartered Bank, another South African business operating in Nigeria, had signs condemning xenophobic attacks.