In what can be regarded as a revenge attack, some outraged Nigerians on Tuesday invaded a Shoprite store in Lekki, Lagos to damage several goods on the shelf.recalls that Nigerians in South Africa have been attacked with their buildings and businesses burnt by a mob of South Africans, alleging they were taking over their jobs and country.Though they were resisted by policemen at the outlet, they eventually gained access and started throwing away items on the stands.Shoprite is owned by South African billionaire called Mr. Christo Wiese, with over 50 stores in Nigeria.