Fresh reports reachingrevealed that some outraged Nigerian Youths on Tuesday invaded the PEP fashion store in Suruelere, Lagos in yet another revenge response to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.In the video above, Nigerian police men were seen trying to instill law and order, prevent the loot of the PEP store.recalls that several Nigerian-owned businesses have been looted by South Africans in new wave of Xenophobic attacks this week.PEP store is a multinational retail company based in Cape Town, South Africa, with several outlets in Nigeria.Several other South African owned businesses in Nigeria - MTN Nigeria and Shoprite have also been shut down after angry Nigerians youths invaded them to protest the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.Branches of Standard Chartered Bank, another South African business operating in Nigeria, had signs condemning xenophobic attacks.