 'Is it because I didn't let you steal my money pictures the other day? Amadioha fall on you' - Hushpuppi claps back at Kcee
» » 'Is it because I didn't let you steal my money pictures the other day? Amadioha fall on you' - Hushpuppi claps back at Kcee

The drama continues! Hushpuppi and some Nigerian Musicians are currently engaged in a battle on social media over his fake designer watch comment. (read HERE and HERE)

Defending Phyno this afternoon, Kcee questioned Hushpuppi's source of income and promised to petition the EFCC to investigate him. (read HERE)


Hushpuppi has fired back! Using Kcee's stolen money photo drama as an angle, the flamboyant spender believes the singer is bitter because he doesn't allow him to steal his own photos.

