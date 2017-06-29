 "If the house you are bragging about can buy my shoes, I will give you 5m naira" - Hushpuppi fires back at Phyno | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » "If the house you are bragging about can buy my shoes, I will give you 5m naira" - Hushpuppi fires back at Phyno

4:52 PM 0
A+ A-
For those who don't know what sparked this internet battle, Hushpuppi first threw shade at Phyno saying he wears fake designer watches and the singer responded, dragging the heck out of him.(read here).
Image result for phyno and hushpuppi

Hushpuppi has now fired back, bragging about their encounter in Malaysia and how the house Phyno bought can't pay for his numerous designer Gucci shoes. See more of his posts after the cut...




Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top