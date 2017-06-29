A day ago, Hushpuppi threw shade at singers Ice Prince and Phyno by insinuating that they wear fake wristwatches. He warned them not to complain about people buying pirated copies of their music when they themselves buy pirated copies of other people's work.





This is not the first time the Gucci lover would be calling out Nigerian celebrities on his social media. The wealthy Nigerian who was listed by Daily Mail as one of the ‘Rich Kids of Nigeria‘, had previously been embroiled in a messy beef with Davido on social media.





However, while he quickly made peace with Davido, Phyno is not ready for that hand of friendship; the King of the East, who rarely engages trolls on social media, has just put Hushpuppi in his place, reminding him that they have different influences.



