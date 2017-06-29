This afternoon, Phyno went in hard on flamboyant Nigerian, Hushpuppi who called him out yesterday for wearing a fake wristwatch. Phyno in his response called Hushpuppi a 'cow' who wants to be relevant. (read HERE and HERE)
Now, Kcee has jumped in defence of his fellow musician saying;
'We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian.
' Read his piece after the cut..
Dear Hushpuppi, We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio? You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth. Let's face it, I think we've had enough of this nonsense and disrespect from you. Really, What do you do for a living, what is your talent, how did you make your money, what brand do you represent? I will take it upon myself to raise a petition against you. We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian. We need to start asking questions and the EFCC @officialefcc needs to start paying more 'Attention To detail'.
