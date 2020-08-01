A cross-section of Nigerians has reacted as Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Praise and Ka3na were on Friday night caught making love.
The two housemates who have children outside the reality show were caught making love after a truth or dare game on Friday.
Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.
Just yesterday, Ka3na who is married to a 64-year old man was seen counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.
Ka3na had also claimed that she was not attracted to young guys.
The s3x scene between praise and Ka3na has stirred reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.
Some condemned the act, especially since those BBNaija Lockdown housemates have children and are engaged.
But what conversation did Praise and Ka3na have to come to this agreement 💀?? When did they talk???— Airpods Queen Bro 🌝👑✨🧕🏼 (@damola_A) August 1, 2020
Finally it's been confirmed that it's praise and Ka3na do You copy!!— Itz Mohammed (@Arabsway1) August 1, 2020
Tango
Alpha 101 do. You copy
Praise and ka3na over
😂 😂 😂 #bbnaija2020lockdown pic.twitter.com/frv22hBIan
praise and ka3na , remember biggie asked the house mates to pet and cherished praise after he won the arena game. Ka3na just played her part. pic.twitter.com/0i0a16783Z— Focus On Laycon (@Innodona1) August 1, 2020
Is that Praise and Ka3na? Whoever is on that bed with praise, they are having sex. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/4yYRFXctwJ— Ariser🚫 (@Bubblegumbaeby) August 1, 2020
I never experrerit praise and Ka3na finally under the duvet 🤔🤔— Mainlands Finest (@todo_tereno) August 1, 2020
I hope they are ready to face the consequences of their actions though cuz the internet never forgets
will Smith Nengi Kidd #bbnaija2020lockdown #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/9864lRTZMf
Is that Praise and Ka3na?? Having sexual intercourse? But, she has a husband and he has a fiancé??— BBNAIJA Lockdown (@OloriSupergal) August 1, 2020
Warris going on in biggie's house.?#OSGBBNAIJA #BBNaija
of all people to be having sex in that house, nobody, i repeat nobody would have thought it would be praise and ka3na, i don diieeee😂😂😂😂😂#BBNaija #bbnaija2020lockdown— • General Zee 🎭 • #BBNaija (@heisTactic) August 1, 2020
@Holardarmola “Ka3na had alway crushed on Praise though.Even the first two days showed it but I never expected s3x though.”
@Dora “Shameless people .. Married bosslady vs Engaged Praise ..
@facelessXO “Praise and Ka3na doing the August entanglement.The first August entanglement of 2020 is here!Praise shipping a four year old relationship to the Bottom of the ocean because of ka3na big ass.”
@Emekaagara “They really fuc*ked up they both have kids outside the house praise is even engaged.”
@Heistatic “Of all people to be having s3x in that house, nobody, i repeat nobody would have thought it would be praise and ka3na, I don die.”
@prettyquite “Common ka3na had always had a crush on praise.”
@TessySmitha “I’m curious as to how praise and ka3na would act around each other henceforth.”
@Krissfrancis1 “But what conversation did Praise and Ka3na have to come to this agreement? When did they talk? Chai konji is nobody’s mate.”
@Bolavicxx “Praise and ka3na already had the talk .Ka3na said if she wants to have s3x in the house it will be Praise because they both have a child. It’s a mutual understanding.”
