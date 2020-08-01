on Friday night caught making love. A cross-section of Nigerians has reacted as Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Praise and Ka3na were





The two housemates who have children outside the reality show were caught making love after a truth or dare game on Friday.





Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.









Ka3na had also claimed that she was not attracted to young guys.





The s3x scene between praise and Ka3na has stirred reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.





Some condemned the act, especially since those BBNaija Lockdown housemates have children and are engaged.





But what conversation did Praise and Ka3na have to come to this agreement 💀?? When did they talk??? — Airpods Queen Bro 🌝👑✨🧕🏼 (@damola_A) August 1, 2020



Tango

Alpha 101 do. You copy

Praise and ka3na over

Finally it's been confirmed that it's praise and Ka3na do You copy!! Tango Alpha 101 do. You copy Praise and ka3na over 😂 😂 😂 #bbnaija2020lockdown August 1, 2020

praise and ka3na , remember biggie asked the house mates to pet and cherished praise after he won the arena game. Ka3na just played her part. pic.twitter.com/0i0a16783Z August 1, 2020





I hope they are ready to face the consequences of their actions though cuz the internet never forgets



I never experrerit praise and Ka3na finally under the duvet 🤔🤔 I hope they are ready to face the consequences of their actions though cuz the internet never forgets will Smith Nengi Kidd #bbnaija2020lockdown August 1, 2020





Is that Praise and Ka3na?? Having sexual intercourse? But, she has a husband and he has a fiancé?? Warris going on in biggie's house.? #OSGBBNAIJA August 1, 2020

#bbnaija2020lockdown of all people to be having sex in that house, nobody, i repeat nobody would have thought it would be praise and ka3na, i don diieeee😂😂😂😂😂 #BBNaija August 1, 2020

@Holardarmola “Ka3na had alway crushed on Praise though.Even the first two days showed it but I never expected s3x though.”





@Dora “Shameless people .. Married bosslady vs Engaged Praise ..





@facelessXO “Praise and Ka3na doing the August entanglement.The first August entanglement of 2020 is here!Praise shipping a four year old relationship to the Bottom of the ocean because of ka3na big ass.”





@Emekaagara “They really fuc*ked up they both have kids outside the house praise is even engaged.”





@Heistatic “Of all people to be having s3x in that house, nobody, i repeat nobody would have thought it would be praise and ka3na, I don die.”





@prettyquite “Common ka3na had always had a crush on praise.”





@TessySmitha “I’m curious as to how praise and ka3na would act around each other henceforth.”





@Krissfrancis1 “But what conversation did Praise and Ka3na have to come to this agreement? When did they talk? Chai konji is nobody’s mate.”





@Bolavicxx “Praise and ka3na already had the talk .Ka3na said if she wants to have s3x in the house it will be Praise because they both have a child. It’s a mutual understanding.”











Here are some reactions gathered from twitter:'@Lizmate1 “This is the reason I have respect for Nengi, she has not even kissed anyone now look at the judges.”