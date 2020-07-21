One of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, 2020 housemates, Praise has revealed he is engaged.
The ‘Lockdown’ housemate is 28 years and a dance instructor.
He also revealed that he has a son and hopes to get married soon.
“I am engaged and have a son but I hope to get married soon.
“I was also involved in a relationship with two girls at the same time and they were in the know about it,” Praise added.
His revelation has put an answer to speculations that he wasmarried after pictures emerged on social media hours after BBNaija openedofficially.
Twenty housemates are in this year’s BBNaija show to battle for the grand prize of N85m for a duration of ten weeks.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.