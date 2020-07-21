







As the euphoria surrounding the launch of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 5 continues, many fans have decided to dig up more information about the housemates and some are coming up with interesting gist!





Fitness instructor and new housemate, Praise, had several ladies drooling over his fit body and he seemed to get a lot of them excited when he revealed he was single.







However, fans did a little sleuthing and now have reasons to believe the 28-year-old may have been a little dishonest. Screenshot of some of his Instagram posts captures the moment he proposed to his mystery lady.





In the photos, he is engaging her, another shows the lady flaunting her new ring and in the third photo, Praise is seen holding a little boy dressed in a similar outfit, and his newly engaged fiancee.











The couple with their 2 year old son, Jamie





