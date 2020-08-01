Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Praise and Ka3na were on Friday night caught making love.
The two housemates who are not love birds were caught making love after a truth or dare game on Friday.
Ka3na was spotted counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.
Praise Nelson, 28, is engaged and has a child with his fiance, while Katrina Jones, 26, is still married to her 64 years old white husband who she shares a child with, although they are separated at the moment.
She had claimed that she was not attracted to young guys. Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.
See videos below.
Our second nack of d season 😁 praise and k3na 🙆♂️ #BBNajia #bbnaija2020lockdown pic.twitter.com/pLeerL96Xp— C. H. R. Y. S. (@CHRYS93004063) August 1, 2020
Then after the deed was done, she stylishly used her legs to pick up her shortsNow the good guys in the house, Praiz and Ka3na #bbnaija2020lockdown pic.twitter.com/9lWKHPlRMs— R A Z Z I F Y (@ispeakpucci) August 1, 2020
