Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Praise and Ka3na were on Friday night caught making love.





The two housemates who are not love birds were caught making love after a truth or dare game on Friday.





Ka3na was spotted counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.





She had claimed that she was not attracted to young guys. Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.







See videos below.







Then after the deed was done, she stylishly used her legs to pick up her shorts