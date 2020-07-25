 Nigerians react as minister denies approving outrageous courier licence fees announced by NIPOST | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has denied giving approval to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to increase licence fees for courier companies.

NIPOST recently announced a review of the licence fees to be paid by courier companies saying the ministry of communications and digital economy, its supervisory ministry, approved the new guidelines.

In a tweet on Saturday, Pantami said the increased licence fees were not included in the guidelines it approved.

“Our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you. Your chair and postmaster-general (PMG) were yesterday contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday,” he wrote.


“The power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the minister. Any change of fee must be specific & be approved by him before implementation. I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move.”


Here is a breakdown of the reviewed courier fees announced by NIPOST:

































