



NIPOST recently announced a review of the licence fees to be paid by courier companies saying the ministry of communications and digital economy, its supervisory ministry, approved the new guidelines.





In a tweet on Saturday, Pantami said the increased licence fees were not included in the guidelines it approved.





“Our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you. Your chair and postmaster-general (PMG) were yesterday contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday,” he wrote.

“The power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the minister. Any change of fee must be specific & be approved by him before implementation. I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move.”

Pls @NipostNgn , our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you. Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes! July 25, 2020

Two of my dispatch riders called to cancel all my deliveries for tomorrow because NIPOST task force members will allegedly flood Lagos roads to arrest courier companies that don't obtain a new NIPOST permit that allegedly costs 1 Million Naira!



Are we not mad in this country? — LOLA (@CuteNaija) July 24, 2020

Just after the lifting of the lockdown it cost almost 1.9M to set up a delivery business as my fashion business wasn’t doing well. It’s not 3 months and I might be forced to shut down and go back to square one if this levy stands. Nigeria please 😭😭😭. https://t.co/KSdzQS1u4J July 25, 2020





Dispatch companies who can’t afford it will shut down



The ones who can will double or triple their prices



Limited dispatch riders at expensive rates for numerous vendors



Then you end up paying 4K for delivery within Lagos This is going to affect everybodyDispatch companies who can’t afford it will shut downThe ones who can will double or triple their pricesLimited dispatch riders at expensive rates for numerous vendorsThen you end up paying 4K for delivery within Lagos #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

pic.twitter.com/p9j3Jz5BVl NIPOST should not be allowed to charge these ridiculous fees, @femigbaja . Thousands of young Nigerians have lost jobs in the last few months. Some turned to courier services. A friend who lost his job bought these from Oride. Please don’t let him commit suicide. #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

NIPOST hasn’t been able to sort out themselves with all the money they’ve been collecting. Either packages will come broken, they’ll bring the wrong package, your item will go missing etc. Now others are tryna get it right & you’re robbing them in broad daylight #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020





If Nipost was effecient, we wouldn't have a need for dispatch riders.



The Nigerian government is hell bent on destroying every means of survival for the ordinary man. This is pure evil. How can you be a regulatory body and also a key player in the game?If Nipost was effecient, we wouldn't have a need for dispatch riders.The Nigerian government is hell bent on destroying every means of survival for the ordinary man. This is pure evil. #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020





They won’t get away with this! The government constantly making life difficult for the citizens.They won’t get away with this! #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

This shit affects EVERYONE because prices for delivery will be spiked in order for courier/logistics services to pay for this thing. Spoiling business for people & frustrating people’s lives even more. These guys are so essential especially in a place like Lagos #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

There’s a pandemic, there’s no money. People are out of jobs already; especially in Lagos where bike hailing & keke riders were put out business. People are tryna set up businesses to create jobs & survive, yet all you do is cripple them constantly, why ?? #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

All these our leaders, are not on Twitter, majority of their PAs and SSAs are toothless, their work is just to share propaganda and log off.. but their children are online. Is it that they can’t talk to their parents about the realities on ground? #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

All this country does is take , take, take, take , take.... you’ll think with all they collect from the already suffering population, they’ll at least be able to provide the most basic things but no. Nothing is working, but yet they keep taking & taking & taking #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

You don’t provide jobs for us, you called the youths lazy, we went and racked our brain to form a business to make ends meet, instead of trying to make it easier for us, you are making it difficult with stupid ridiculous policies #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020



I bought my first logistics bike with my full 1year Nysc money that I saved doing other businesses.

6month I used money from another business to purchase more.We are not making any profit too much extorting

NO TO NIPOST FEE pic.twitter.com/Hv2df1GjwL Hi NipostI bought my first logistics bike with my full 1year Nysc money that I saved doing other businesses.6month I used money from another business to purchase more.We are not making any profit too much extortingNO TO NIPOST FEE #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020





The same Government was supposed to provide good roads and supportive policy, but No! They’ve done nothing more than enslaving the people.



It’s pathetic! Buhari’s government wants dispatch companies to pay N1,000,000 to them before they commence operation.The same Government was supposed to provide good roads and supportive policy, but No! They’ve done nothing more than enslaving the people.It’s pathetic! #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020





The price of bad leadership is very expensive. Nigerians need to collectively pic.twitter.com/FTFfY4PmoI Young lazy Nigerians gathered their savings, borrowed money from family and friends to start logistics business but the government once again wants to frustrate them💔The price of bad leadership is very expensive. Nigerians need to collectively #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020



to milk the mass with taxes to enrich themselves. pic.twitter.com/LZNBPqUw4C After misusing our resources, looting public funds and indebting the country now dey are after our hard earn money.to milk the mass with taxes to enrich themselves. #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

They will not reduce the cost of governance, they will keep traveling from pillar to post on tax payers blood, they won’t reduce their allowances or salaries to reflect the economic crises, but it’s the poorman(voters) life they are after #SayNoToNipostFee 4+4 is going as planned July 25, 2020





Let's all join our voices and speak up against this ridiculous & business-killing fee. pic.twitter.com/aViQh38Qy8 It doesn't matter if you are not a business owner. Even as a consumer, it would drastically affect the amount you'd pay for goods delivery. That's the ripple effect.Let's all join our voices and speak up against this ridiculous & business-killing fee. #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

Let’s begin by addressing the fact that NIPOST is ‘regulating’ businesses they’re directly competing with. Businesses that only exist because @NipostNgn is one of the top 5 inefficient institutions in Nigeria. #SayNoToNipostFee July 25, 2020

If you’re a vendor or customer and are not tweeting about the nipost issue, then you don’t know what’s coming. Firs, police, touts etc will one day do the same and nothing will happen. Scream loud now, protest if you have to, DONT BE SILENT. This affects us all. — Renè The Leader ❤️ (@Rene_noire) July 25, 2020

Tag your Representatives. Call their phone numbers. Send them emails. Send them messages on Facebook.



Collectively, they are powerful more than some of us think. They can block any government policy and side with the masses.



The alternative is a protest, or do nothing. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 24, 2020

Just after the lifting of the lockdown it cost almost 1.9M to set up a delivery business as my fashion business wasn’t doing well. It’s not 3 months and I might be forced to shut down and go back to square one if this levy stands. Nigeria please 😭😭😭. https://t.co/KSdzQS1u4J July 25, 2020

Dear @NipostNgn , you have outlived your time. It’s time to go. This is the clearest yet of why NIPOST has lost its essence for being. And NITEL awaits you under the ground! pic.twitter.com/8weWCdmhGx July 25, 2020

Dear Minister @DrIsaPantami . Section 45 of the Nigeria Postal Services Act states clearly that the power to grant courier license resides with the minister of communications. You owe it to Nigerians to halt this draconian move right now. #thread July 25, 2020







Here is a breakdown of the reviewed courier fees announced by NIPOST: