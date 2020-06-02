One of the suspects linked to the rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command.





The 22-year-old undergraduate was raped and killed by unknown persons while reading in the RCCG church in Benin city.





According to the spokesman of Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, the suspect was arrested after the fingerprint on the fire extinguisher she was attacked with was examined.





Nwabuzor revealed that operatives of the command arrested the suspect after the Area Commander of Ikpoba Hill mobilized his men to take action.

“The item used in the assault, which was a fire extinguisher, was recovered, immediately the operatives who were with some specialists screened the fingerprints which led to our suspect.





“Around the place of the incident, the suspect was arrested,” Nwabuzor said.





The death of Uwa has stirred reactions from notable figures, as well as Nigerians on social media calling for justice.





The Inspector general of Police, IGP Adamu disclosed that investigative aids have been deployed to Edo to help speed up the investigations.





He assured that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book in the shortest possible time.





