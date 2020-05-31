Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo, has reportedly died after she was raped inside a church in the state.





It was gathered that the incident happened on May 27, inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) near Ikpoba Hill in Benin.





Omozuwa was said to have gone into the place of worship to read in preparation for resumption of school after spending months at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.





While reading in the church, she was said to have been attacked and raped after which her head was smashed with a fire extinguisher which left her unconscious.

It was reported that the student was rushed to an intensive care unit of a hospital located at Omozuwa where she eventually breathed her last.





The student’s death comes weeks after Jennifer, a 18-year-old girl, was allegedly gang raped by five boys reported to be her friends in Kaduna state.





The development has since been generating reactions on social media with many Nigerians calling for the arrest of Vera’s attackers using the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.





Joining the fray, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor and governorship aspirant in the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the incident as “saddening”.





“I am deeply saddened to learn about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the department of Microbiology, UNIBEN, who was the victim of a brutal rape and murder that took place on May 27 in Benin. My deepest condolences are with her family and friends. #JusticeForUwa,” he wrote on Twitter.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

pic.twitter.com/uMdRIfPoWY I am deeply saddened to learn about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the department of Microbiology, UNIBEN, who was the victim of a brutal rape and murder that took place on May 27th in Benin. My deepest condolences are with her family and friends. #JusticeForUwa May 31, 2020





Today it's Uwa and Tina, we don't know who's next. #JusticeForTina Tolerating evil only leads to more evil. And when good people standby and do nothing when evil reigns, our community will be consumed. We always should speak up against injustice and wickedness.Today it's Uwa and Tina, we don't know who's next. #JusticeForUwa May 31, 2020

#JusticeForUwa #JusticeForTina #NigeriaBleeds We will keep doing our best to honor your names and get you all justice, the over hundred unidentified lives lost in the kaduna massacre, Tina, Uwa and every other innocent Nigerian whose live was ended abruptly. #KadunaMassacre May 31, 2020





Everyday a Nigerian woman is RAPED or KILLED and the



May your soul RIP UWA. It’s a real shame.



#JusticeForUwa Until systems in Nigeria realise the true value in action & consequences social menace would be impossible to curb!Everyday a Nigerian woman is RAPED or KILLED and the @PoliceNG have failed many women in our society.May your soul RIP UWA. It’s a real shame. May 31, 2020





After being brutally assaulted with a fire extinguisher, raped in a church in Benin, and finally murdered, the very least we owe her in death is dignity



She would not want to be remembered that way Please do not share the photographs of Uwa Omozuwa’s broken body.After being brutally assaulted with a fire extinguisher, raped in a church in Benin, and finally murdered, the very least we owe her in death is dignityShe would not want to be remembered that way #JusticeForUwa May 31, 2020

University of Benin undergraduate student, Uwa Omozuwa was brutally and viciously raped, murdered in a Church and those who perpetrated this dastardly act are still walking free? @PoliceNG , you have work to do. #JusticeForUwa . This wickedness must not go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/KAiuEAYFEJ May 31, 2020





