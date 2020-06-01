





In a statement on Monday by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IG said the development is part of “deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of the student”.Omozuwa was raped and murdered by hoodlums when she went to read at the RCCG, Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, Edo Province 10, in Benin City on May 27.“The Inspector-General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.“The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.“He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest time possible,” the statement read in part.