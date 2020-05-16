



Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 36.





The deaths were recorded on Friday, according to the latest situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





In its update for May 15, 2020, the agency recorded four more deaths – three in Lagos and one in Gombe state.





It’s been nine days since Lagos recorded any COVID-19 fatality – two deaths were confirmed on May 7, 2020, bringing the state’s total to 33 at the time.





On Tuesday, the state ministry of health had announced that one of those recently evacuated from Dubai died, presumably of COVID-19 complications.





However, Akin Abayomi, the Lagos commissioner for health, confirmed that samples taken from the 32-year-old male showed that he tested negative for the virus.





The state still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,278 cases out of a total of 5,445 cases in 33 other states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





However, Lagos also has the highest number of recoveries with 541 patients out of Nigeria’s total of 1,320 discharged patients.









