Few days back, it was reported on some media platforms that about 150 people died under the space of three days, causing undertakers and grave diggers in the city to express deep concerns.The dead bodies buried in three cemeteries excludes others buried in dozens of burial grounds across the eight local government areas that constitute Kano metropolis according toThough the deaths in the state have not yet been linked to the deadly coronavirus disease.Khalid Munir, a resident in Kano, said he was deeply concerned about the situation because cases of Coronavirus in the city were rising.“Who knows what is killing people? The development is causing people to panic and no one knows what is going on.“The index Coronavirus case for example went to a lot of places even Friday prayers before he was confirmed positive, so a lot of people might be walking around with Coronavirus and dying from it and not even know,” he said.They local governments affected so far are Kano, Nasarawa, Gwale, Dala, Ungogo, Fagge, Tarauni, Kumbotso and Municipal.