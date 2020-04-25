 BREAKING: Gov Ganduje confirms 74 new cases of coronavirus in Kano | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Gov Ganduje confirms 74 new cases of coronavirus in Kano

The Kano State Government has confirmed 74 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Umar Ganduje made this known on Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing,, Ganduje said out of 489 samples, 74 tested positive

“We’ve taken samples of 489 people, out of these number 74 were confirmed positive for the virus,” Daily Independent quoted him as saying.






