



Senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Adewale Giwa has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to offer victims of xenophobia automatic jobs with a view to making life comfortable for them while in Nigeria.





In a statement on Monday, the cleric said the gesture would go a long way to encourage other Nigerians in South Africa who were yet to make up their minds.





About 400 Nigerians are said to have returned to the country following the Federal Government’s directive that all victims of xenophobia are free to return.





However, Giwa said, “The Federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari should please offer automatic jobs to all the victims of xenophobia in South Africa.

“You cannot just ask someone to come home without making sure that they have something tangible to do to feed their family members.





“We all know that this government is still struggling to provide jobs for the people at home, but the case of our people in South Africa should be treated accordingly.





“I am appealing to the federal government to make them happy. Those with educational qualifications should be given automatic jobs while those who don’t have credentials should be empowered.





“The world is watching and waiting to see how the government would compensate them.”

