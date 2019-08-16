The Ekiti government has commenced the “naming and shaming” of those convicted of rape in the state.
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, announced this in a tweet on Friday.
“Today, we commence the naming and shaming of convicted sexual offenders in Ekiti State. #SayNotoRape. JKF,” Fayemi tweeted.
Today, we commence the naming and shaming of convicted sexual offenders in Ekiti State. #SayNotoRape. JKF pic.twitter.com/F5lYIDgSrf— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) August 16, 2019
The tweet had a poster of one Asateru Gabriel, a convicted rapist who is already serving a five-year jail term in Ado-Ekiti prisons.
The notice said Gabriel was convicted of sexually abusing a seven-year old girl.
“This person whose picture appears here is REV. ASATERU GABRIEL formerly of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ifisin-Ekiti,” it read.
“He is currently serving a five year prison sentence at the Federal Prisons, Ado-Ekiti for SEXUAL ABUSE AND EXPLOITATION OF A 7 (SEVEN) YEAR OLD GIRL. He has been registered in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders’ Register.”
Many Nigerians commenting on the tweet expressed satisfaction with the development.
Kadaria Ahmed, media personality, said: “Bravo, Bravo. Salute Sir, salute!.”
Bravo, Bravo 👏👏👏👏 Salute Sir, salute!— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) August 16, 2019
Ok, Ekiti state government is definitely on to something. Well done.— Encourage protest culture! (@Laraoriye) August 16, 2019
This is a good step of character revolution and change wind that we need in our society, to be rootless in shaming a crime and be glamorous in appreciation efforts and patriotism, we should extend this to other criminal matters like corruption,money laundering etc 👏👏👏— Yemi Idowu (@yemray) August 16, 2019
Good stuff but if the Judgment of the Lower Court is upturned by a the Supreme Court or Court of Appeal, the Ministry will have to issue a Public apology— KARMA (@VickyJay__) August 16, 2019
A very nice step Sir.— J O H N H A Y K I N S (@JOHNHAYKINS) August 16, 2019
Please can the law be influenced to increase the years for subsequent offenders. @Ify_I @Uwanma
