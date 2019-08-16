 PHOTO: Ekiti State begins ‘naming and shaming’ of rapists | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Ekiti government has commenced the “naming and shaming” of those convicted of rape in the state.

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, announced this in a tweet on Friday.

“Today, we commence the naming and shaming of convicted sexual offenders in Ekiti State. #SayNotoRape. JKF,” Fayemi tweeted.


The tweet had a poster of one Asateru Gabriel, a convicted rapist who is already serving a five-year jail term in Ado-Ekiti prisons.

The notice said Gabriel was convicted of sexually abusing a seven-year old girl.

“This person whose picture appears here is REV. ASATERU GABRIEL formerly of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ifisin-Ekiti,” it read.

“He is currently serving a five year prison sentence at the Federal Prisons, Ado-Ekiti for SEXUAL ABUSE AND EXPLOITATION OF A 7 (SEVEN) YEAR OLD GIRL. He has been registered in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders’ Register.”

Many Nigerians commenting on the tweet expressed satisfaction with the development.

Kadaria Ahmed, media personality, said: “Bravo, Bravo. Salute Sir, salute!.”






