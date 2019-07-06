



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, has reacted to the recent rape allegations levelled against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and a few other men of God.









The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have both distanced themselves from Fatoyinbo, saying he is not their member.





Speaking at the church's monthly all night service which held at the Camp ground along Lagos-Ibadan expressway yeterday July 5th, Pastor Adeboye said

We have a President in PFN as well as in CAN. Whatever they say is what I have said. But I feel compelled to say somethings to those of us who are young and upcoming Ministers of God. Everything I will say is from the bible so if you wnat to criticise what I have said, you have to criticise the bible.





Number 1, it is written, there is hidden that shall not come to the open, Mark 4:22. It doesn't matter how long you think you have done something and that it is covered and it will never come to the open, then you can go and throw away your bible because the one who said there is nothing hidden that will not come to the open is the truth himself. Jesus Christ. Nothing hidden that will not be made manifest.





Number 2: Sooner or later, according to Number 32verses 23, your sin will find you out. It is sure. If you have given your life to Jesus Christ, the blood of Jesus will wash away all your sins but after you gave your life to Jesus, you continue in sin, under the guise of grace, as the Lord lives, your sin will find you out.





Number 3: The bible says you must abstain from every appearance of evil, 1st Thess 5 verses 22. The elders say what you are not going to eat, don't smell. Avoid every appearance of evil. Avoid it.





Number 4: The bible says if the devil comes to you face to face, it says resist the devil and he will flee from you. 2nd Tim 2: 22, when you find yourself facing useful lust, the bible says Flee which means run as a terror. When you see a sister smiling at you in a funny way, run. Run! Don't say I am a great man of God and I am highly annoited. They will say I am old fashion. I agree. That is what they called me when I said I will never have a private secretary who is a woman. No! My private secretary has to be a man. Listen to me my brothers, when a woman accuses you of something, nobody is going to listen to you. Nobody! They will listen to the woman. When you demand for a witness, the lady will reply 'do they invite people to such things?'. When you say how can it be me, everybody will say how come it is you that she has mentioned? of all the men?. I am old fashioned. I was ordained in 1975. It is better to be old fashioned and live than to be modern and die'' he said.





Watch a video of Pastor Adeboye speaking on the rape allegations below.