 BREAKING: Coza pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo bows to pressure, steps down after rape allegations
» » » BREAKING: Coza pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo bows to pressure, steps down after rape allegations

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Monday morning stepped down as the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, over alleged rape allegation by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola.

Pastor Fatoyinbo, in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, announced that he decided to step down from the pulpit following the saga.


He said the decision was on the advice of his mentors.

He wrote: “The past few days have been very sobering on me I have taken time to seek spiritual counsel form Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing report in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honoring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.


“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of COZA and owing to my love for Lord’s work and the sacred honor of my calling I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

Post a Comment

  1. AnonymousJuly 1, 2019 at 10:27 AM

    who are these mentors he keeps mentioning? does he not have a brain to think on his own?

  2. AnonymousJuly 1, 2019 at 11:21 AM

    Weldone Nigerian youths, weldone to all those of us who protested at COZA yesterday

    #NotoRape

