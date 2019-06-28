COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has denied the rape allegations leveled against him by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola.

Read the full statement below...





According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".





She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."





Ese Walters said she felt guilty at first that she and the pastor were getting involved however, Mr. Fatoyinbo told her that he will “ teach you a level of grace that you don’t understand."



He never gave a reply to Ese's accusations, he only promised a robust response but never replied

In a statement he released this evening, Fatoyinbo said he has never raped anyone before. He accused Timi and his wife of trying to extort him.