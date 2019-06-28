 I have never in my life raped anybody -Pastor Biodun Fatoyino denies allegations made by Busola Dakolo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has denied the rape allegations leveled against him by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola. 


In a statement he released this evening, Fatoyinbo said he has never raped anyone before. He accused Timi and his wife of trying to extort him.

Interestingly, this is not the first accusation being publicised about the same pastor. A few years ago, a former church member Ese Walter accused Fatoyinbo of sleeping with her and destroying her in many ways than she can admit. 

According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".

She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."

Ese Walters said she felt guilty at first that she and the pastor were getting involved however, Mr. Fatoyinbo told her that he will  “ teach you a level of grace that you don’t understand."

  1. AnonymousJune 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM

    Of course he will deny it, and his blind followers will believe it.

    God is very merciful o, if not he will just send thunder to strike you for denying.

    Several people have alleged same sexual harassment, all of them were paid to tell lies? By who?

    Biodun, your cup is about to be full, he will pay for al the lies and deceit

