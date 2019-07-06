With Egypt committing players forward in the final stages, South Africa hit on the counter-attack as Thembinkosi Lorch calmly slotted into the corner.The Super Eagles eliminated defending champions Cameroon in their Round of 16 clash on Saturday.Gernot Rohr’s men won 3-2, despite losing 2-1 at the break.Bafana Bafana shocked hosts Egypt later in the day.Stuart Baxter’s men were not given a chance against the Pharoahs, but produced a fine display of counter-attacking football to win 1-0.Thembinkosi Lorch grabbed the winner with five minutes left.Nigeria vs South Africa will be played on July 10 at the Cairo International Stadium.Kick off is 8pm West African time.