South Africa knocked hosts Egypt out of the Africa Cup of Nations and booked their place in the quarter-finals with a late winner in Cairo.
With Egypt committing players forward in the final stages, South Africa hit on the counter-attack as Thembinkosi Lorch calmly slotted into the corner.
The Super Eagles eliminated defending champions Cameroon in their Round of 16 clash on Saturday.
Gernot Rohr’s men won 3-2, despite losing 2-1 at the break.
Bafana Bafana shocked hosts Egypt later in the day.
Stuart Baxter’s men were not given a chance against the Pharoahs, but produced a fine display of counter-attacking football to win 1-0.
Thembinkosi Lorch grabbed the winner with five minutes left.
Nigeria vs South Africa will be played on July 10 at the Cairo International Stadium.
Kick off is 8pm West African time.
