The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim was sighted on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after a protest by officers and men of the Nigerian Police in Maiduguri, Borno State over unpaid allowances.
The visit, according to sources, may not be unconnected with the protest.
The source said that he might have rushed to the State House to brief the presidency on the embarrassing development.
On arrival, the IGP was said to have headed towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, before later moving towards the office of the Vice President’s before leaving the villa.
At the time of his visit, both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were not in the villa.
The IGP left the villa without talking to any journalist.
The Police in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, dismissed the media report on the protest as he claimed that the policemen only made inquiries on their allowances and salaries before returning to their duty posts.
According to the statement, the delay in payment is due to late passage of the appropriation act.
With the assent to the 2018 budget by President Buhari, the statement said that the issue will soon be addressed.
