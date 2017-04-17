For most of you who don't know, the sexual assault act carried out by Kemen in the Big Brother house which got him disqualified started trending again last week after comedian AY and Helen Paul made jokes about it on a comedy show in Warri, and on AY live last night.
The comedian had last night pleaded that Kemen should be forgiven stating he did not kill anyone. (read here)
During his show, he had brought Kemen on stage and asked Nigerians to forgive him and move on. Other BBNaija housemates were also on stage including Tboss who looked slightly uncomfortable.
He said: "please encourage this young man, that's all I said. He no kill person! Make he come die? Even God sef forgive all of us"
Nigerians were having none of that and blasted him, now various celebrities have lent their voice to the still trending issue.
Read Adesua Etomi, Bolanle Olukanni, Gbemi's and Dotun of Cool FM reactions after the cut
Media Personality, Bolanle Olukanni tweeted:
Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi:
On Air Personality, Gbemi Olagbegi:
Dotun, OAP Cool FM
