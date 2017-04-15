 Nigerians blast Helen Paul and AY for making lame jokes about what Kemen did to TBoss | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A lot happened at the Warri Again show, that was held yesterday in Delta. The show which had housemates like Efe, Kemen, Thin Tall Tony, Bisola and Marvis in attendance, had a highlight of reconciliation between Bisola and Thin Tall Tony, who played her while still in the Big Brother Naija house.


However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to blast Helen Paul who initiated the reconciliation and AY, for making lame jokes at the show. According to some Twitter users, the comedians were trying to justify rape with their jokes. 

Here are some tweets; 

