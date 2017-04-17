 Comedian AY Defends His “Kemen Jokes”, Asks Nigerians To Forgive Kemen. | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Comedian AY of recent became a trending topic after he made jokes about Kemen’s sexual harassment incident on TBoss at the Easter edition of the Warri Again concert.
Now, earlier this morning during his yearly Easter show, AY Live, the comedian appeared unapologetic as he defended the jokes he made noting that Kemen never killed anyone.


AY then brought Kemen on stage and asked Nigerians to forgive him and move on. Other BBNaija housemates were also on stage including Tboss who looked slightly uncomfortable. 
He said: "please encourage this young man, that's all I said. He no kill person! Make he come die? Even God sef forgive all of us"
Some other comedians such as Okey Bakassi and Clint Da Drunk continued to over-flog the topic and the AY live suddenly became a "Kemen" show.
Watch the video below:


People took to various social media account to blast AY for his comment. See below:



