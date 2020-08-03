Ozo has emerged as the winner of the head of house for week three after a stellar performance in the HOH Challenge in Big Brother House.





He gets to enjoy immunity from next week’s eviction and the fully furnished head of house (HOH) room for the rest of the week. Ozo appointed his closet friend in the house, Dorathy as the deputy HOH.





Ozo is the first male housemate to win the title after Rebecca "Nengi" Hampson and Lucy Essien held the position for the first and second week, respectively.







As custom demands, former head of house, Lucy was not allowed to compete in the challenge neither was she eligible for deputy HOH position.





Laycon was sidelined as well due to his injury but risk being put up for this week’s eviction unless he is chosen as deputy head of head.





