President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has told Nigerians to prepare for surprises, as the presidential panel investigating suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, gets set to submit its findings.





Shehu stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Sunday.





He admitted the Presidency had been receiving little updates from the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.





“I am not going to pre-empt the panel investigation but I just advice Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.





“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody,” Shehu said.





Magu is under investigation for allegedly mismanaging loot recovered by EFCC.





He was arrested on July 6 and released after spending 10 days in detention.





