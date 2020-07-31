



A young man, identified as Daniel Mwantiri, has been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.





It was learnt that his mother, Mrs Ladi Mwantiri, was also injured during the attack and was rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital for treatment.





The victims were said to be relaxing in their house at Exland community when the gunmen attacked them on Thursday night.





A relative of the victims, Dalyop Mwantiri, confirmed the incident.





Mwantiri said, “Some gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia have again attacked a family in Exland (Gindin Akwati) of Gashish District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State last night (Thursday), July 30, 2020.





“The victims were a mother and her son. As a result, a mother (Ladi), and her son (Daniel) were severely injured at the time of the attack.





“They were immediately rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital.





“Sadly, Daniel gave up the ghost while his mother is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.





“As I talk with you, the late Daniel is being taken to his village for burial.”





A spokesman for the State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, could not be reached immediately but security sources at the command’s headquarters in Jos said they are aware of the incident.





