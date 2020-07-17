



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benin, Edo state, says it has arrested one Kenneth Gift, a student of the University of Port Harcourt, for allegedly engaging in internet fraud.





In a statement on Thursday, Dele Oyewale, the commission’s spokesperson, said the 22-year-old computer science undergraduate was arrested alongside Dandy Spice, his girlfriend, and Dorah Aninah, his mother, in Agbor, Delta state.





Oyewale said they were arrested following a petition received from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).





Kenneth’s girlfriend

“Their arrest was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and intelligence by operatives of the Commission,” Oyewale said.





“Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.”





The 5-bedroom duplex





The commission said the suspects have made their statements and they will be prosecuted.





“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are complete,” the EFCC said.





One of the seized Mercedes-Benz cars





















