The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has reported another breach of its security protocol at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.





This time it involved the head of the Department of State Services(DSS) at the airport, Safiyanu Abba.





According to FAAN, Abba not only breached the security procedure at the airport, he also slapped a security officer, who wanted to ensure compliance.





“We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer”, FAAN tweeted on Wednesday.





FAAN said the assaulted officer was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.





“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.





“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated.





“FAAN committed to our core values of safety Security and comfort”.





FAAN had similarly reported such breaches in recent days.





On 16 July, FAAN blew the whistle on Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state, who arrived Port Harcourt international Airport aboard aircraft 5N-IZY, at 17:08 hrs on 14th July 2020, along with an entourage of eight.





All of them refused to comply with the COVID-19 protocol and security procedure.





FAAN said they flagrantly refused to have their temperature checked, or being sanitised by the health officials.





“His whole entourage of 8 did exactly as he did. The team that came to receive them drove right through the barricades up to the terminal building ignoring traffic and Aviation Security instructions”, FAAN said.





FAAN also recently reported former Governor Abdulaziz Yari for refusing to allow his luggage decontaminated.





However, none of the infractions degenerated into an assault like Safiyanu Abba’s.