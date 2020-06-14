

A few days before Ibidun Ighodalo, a former beauty queen and wife of Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of Lagos' Trinity House Church, died, she had made a clip of herself bidding her man farewell with a caption that would later be brought into focus.









They also exchanged romantic compliments while the clergyman teased his wife about telling on her over domestic violence.

“Who doesn’t love the sight of pure bliss. We so love this love. Cc: Mama and Papa Ighodalo. Always so hard to say goodbye to my Popino. Love you too much baby. See you soon,” Ibidun captioned the video that was reposted on Instagram — her fan page — while her main page appeared to have been deleted.

As a socialite, Ighodalo was famed for occasionally gifting packages and cash prizes to Nigerians while running a non-profit brand created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility.





In 2018, she had opened up on going through IVF on 11 occasions; the social pressure that accompanied her fertility journey; and her quest to find happiness, all of which she said birthed her foundation.





“It gets to a point where you just really want children. You want company. I mean your husband is your friend, he’s your best friend, but you guys go to work together,” she had told Channels TV.





“You guys come back. After a while, you want to plan a family. You just want people. You want kids around you. After going through 11 times. 11 IVF is not a joke when you’re doing IVF





“I just woke up one morning on my birthday. I sit down, I pray, I have a conversation with God. ‘Last year of my life, I achieved this, I’ll love this to happen’… I write things down and we talk.





“I said to him, ‘You know what, I am not doing this IVF again. How you’re going to do it, I don’t know, but I’m trusting you. And I heard, ‘In the meantime, just help as many people as you can’.”





