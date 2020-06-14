Mrs. Ibidunni Igbodalo, the wife of popular Lagos Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, has passed away at the age of 40.

According to reports, Ibidunni died on Sunday morning in her room at a yet-to-be identified hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth R Events and founder of the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation.

A seasoned event planner, she was said to have been in Bayelsa and Rivers states to help with the building of isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.





Immediate suspicion is that she died of heart attack in her sleep.





In a statement by Asue Ighodalo, the families of the deceased requested for privacy while mourning the late beauty queen.





“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today,” the statement read.





The statement also said that details of her burial ceremony will soon be released.





“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course,” it added.





She is the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility.





The foundation also provides grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intrauterine insemination.



