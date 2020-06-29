The federal government has lifted the ban on interstate travel and also approved the reopening of schools for Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3.





Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, broke the news at the presidential task force briefing on Monday.





Mustapha, who is the chairman of the task force, said President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval when his team met with him earlier in the day.





“​I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020,” he said.

​”Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:





“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;





“Permission of movement across State borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020;





“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;





“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.”





More to follow…





