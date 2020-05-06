The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God. Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 4, 2020

