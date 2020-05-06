 Why I don’t joke with paying tithes, first fruit offering – Toke Makinwa | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Controversial On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has shared her opinion on tithe and the reason why she pays it.

According to the TV host and author, paying tithe which she described as a personal conviction, is a way of partnering with God.

Makinwa wrote on twitter; “The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God.


“Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God,” Makinwa Tweeted.



