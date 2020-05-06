Controversial On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has shared her opinion on tithe and the reason why she pays it.
According to the TV host and author, paying tithe which she described as a personal conviction, is a way of partnering with God.
Makinwa wrote on twitter; “The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God.
“Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God,” Makinwa Tweeted.
The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God. Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 4, 2020
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.