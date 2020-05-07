



The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday rejected claims by Tanzanian President John Magufuli that coronavirus tests in his country had been faulty.





Recall that Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, had on May 3 ordered a probe on the country’s coronavirus testing kits after samples taken from a goat and pawpaw tested positive.





The President had said that the COVID-19 testing kits, which had been imported from abroad had “technical errors”.





Reacting, WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti during a press prodding rejected the claim.

He said, “We are convinced that the tests … are not contaminated with the virus.





“We are not in agreement with (Magufuli’s) point of view,” Moeti said.





Also speaking, Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC), maintained that Tanzania was using test kits supplied by the Africa CDC in collaboration with the Chinese Jack Ma Foundation, which met international standards.





“Tanzania is using the same test that everyone is using,” NAN quoted him as saying.





He noted that it was improbable that the tests were faulty.





Meanwhile, Tanzania has suspended the director and quality control manager of its national laboratory pending an investigation after the allegedly faulty results.



