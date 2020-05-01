



Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says Nigeria may ask Madagascar to send a plane load of “herbal solutions” to treat COVID-19.





Madagascar President Andry Rajolina had a week ago launched a herbal medicine believed to cure the novel coronavirus.





Branded COVID-organics, the medicine which contains artemisa, a plant used in treating malaria, was developed by the the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research.





At a briefing on Tuesday, Mustapha who is the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, spoke on the response of Madagascar to COVID-19.

“I want to assure you that whatever is happening in the world, we are mindful of it and we are keeping tab,” he said.





“I was reading of the experiences in Madagascar– of why everybody is drinking some solutions that have been prepared. This morning I was sharing with my wife, and I told her that probably I would request that Mr President to allow us import a plane load for a trial.





“Because, we are all navigating an unchartered cause. Nobody has ever been on this road. So, every attempt to find solution that would bring succour to our people, be rest assure that this task force is very responsible and we would do everything to ensure that we get what will benefit our people, what will help them in the processes that we find ourselves today.”





Although, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has continually warned that there is no cure yet for the virus, some vaccines have been used in clinical trials.





Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo who recovered from COVID-19 had said he used a mixture of local solutions to boost his system.