The Lawmaker who appeared on a national television programme said the vaccine Bill if imposed may lead to litigations to redress the situation.He said the absolute powers being proposed by the Bill for the Director General of NCDC are unthinkable, the man can disperse any gathering and even just based on mere suspicion quarantine anybody based on mere suspicion.“If this Bill is eventually imposed we may have to go to court to seek redress because giving such Immunity to one individual in the name of controlling infectious disease is unreasonable.In a chat with newsmen on Sunday, Kwewum also bared his mind on why the lockdown should not be relaxed giving verifiable fact as to the negative effects of relaxing the restrictions.He had argued that the relaxation was more political than being realistic as all the attendant signals that Nigeria should not stop the lockdown are visible for all Nigerians to see.