Two persons have died in a fire outbreak caused by a fuel-laden tanker which went up in flames at Moniya area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.The tanker which was conveying diesel lost control while descending the slope beside a filling station at Moniya, crushing a vehicle travelling to Ogbomoso.It was gathered that several shops, cars, motorcycles, excavator including the motor park close to Akinyele Local Government Area headquarters were destroyed by the inferno which lasted several minutes.