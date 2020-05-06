Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has chided the Federal and State Governments for opening markets and continue to lock up churches in the country.Oyedepo, in his sermon, said the churches should be opened, wondering why government took such a foolish decision.He said there was something wrong for government to allow markets to open for six hours and not allow churches to open for two hours.“There should be opening of the churches around the world. Sir, there is something wrong for people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and can’t be in Church for two hours.“It is an upside down ways of looking at things, while quoting Ecclesiastic 4:13 which said “Better is a poor and wise child than an old foolish king who will no more be admonished.”“Which one is more orderly, the market or the church? I can smell a rat, the Lord spoke to me about it yesterday. Behind all this, how do we stop the church from exploding?“The greatest headache of the power of darkness is the expansion and progress of the church. No civilization had ever endured without a foundation in Christ.“I can smell a rat, the forces of darkness are influencing people against the church, targeting the church. But the gate of hell shall not prevail against the church, they shall gather but they shall fall. The devil and all his agents will pay for this.“Hospital where people die everyday is opened and the church is closed,” he stated.