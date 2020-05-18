





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has slashed his salary and that of his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna by 50 per cent with effect from this month (May).Also affected are all commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants among others.The governor, in a statement signed on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said the slash was due to shortfall in the federation account and collapse in the state’s internally generated revenue occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.The statement added, “There is also a serious setback in the IGR, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown.“Also other areas where the state gets revenue are no longer operational. This also is another reason for giving political office holders half salary,” the statement said.Those affected at the local government level are the chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councillors, supervisory councillors, advisers and secretaries of local governments,” the statement added.