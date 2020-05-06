



The Senate has called for the decentralization of the Nigeria Police Force.





This was contained in the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria security, considered and approved at plenary on Tuesday.





The committee, inaugurated on January 29, was chaired by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi.)





Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, disclosed that the report urged the executive to direct the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police to “decentralise the police command structure with operational and budgetary powers” vested in the zonal commands.

Senate advised the federal government to set up zonal security advisory committees at each Zonal command to advise on the security challenges facing each zone.





Composition of the zonal advisory council as proposed include; Governors in the Zone; Zonal AIG of Police, State Commissioners of Police; State Directors of the Department of State Service; Zonal Immigration Officers; Zonal Customs Officers; and Representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.





Other are Representative of the Nigeria Correctional Service; Chairmen of State Traditional Rulers Council; Faith-based leaders; Civil Society Representatives in the Zone; Representative of federal lawmakers, business community, Labour and other persons deemed relevant.





Recommendations were also made for the expansion of the State Security Council and constitution of Area Command, Local Government and Ward Level Advisory Councils.





Senate also demanded that state assemblies make necessary laws to legalize community policing even at the Local Government level.



