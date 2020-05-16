Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer-cum-songwriter, has teased that she might have to go naked in her next musical video shoot in order to beat the accolades her last project received.





The 40-year-old vocalist, who recently put out ‘44-99‘, a song which was accompanied by detailed visuals, was speaking to BBC on what to expect from her forthcoming album entitled ‘Celia’.





“I might just have to go butt naked in my next video, because I don’t know what else I’m going to have to do to top that one!,” Tiwa Savage said.





“And, just to put it out there, this was done in Nigeria. All the cast is Nigerian, the director, the AP, everybody is Nigerian.





“I love the fact that I could present this to the label and say this was done in Africa by Africans, this is what we can do. Imagine when you invest in us even more, you would get amazing work.”





Speaking on what fans are to look out for as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to discourage showbiz releases, Tiwa said she might end up shooting her next video at home using her iPhone.





“We’re going through this pandemic, so the idea was I want to let them know that I’m still a boss, that I’m still beautiful, that I’m still African,” she explained.





“People have been really really creative with it which is amazing. The album is a whole mix of the emotions an African woman goes through: love, aspiration, being bossy, being sexy, being vulnerable.





“All of that is what I think the modern African woman is, and that’s what I wanted to portray. It’s really touched my heart to see that people are having a hard time during this. I mean we’re blessed to be at home, we have light, we can pile up food for months if we want to.





“But there’s some people who can’t, people who only have money for today or food for today. So this pandemic has really opened my heart to the real situation of where the world is right now.”





Last year, Tiwa had left Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records and joined the Universal Music Group (UMG), a US music company that boasts of artistes like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.





