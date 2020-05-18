





Officers went to the 19-year-old Chelsea star’s West London penthouse after a woman rang police and an ambulance, The Sun reports.He was released on bail in the early hours of the morning by police.Hudson-Odoi, who has had coronavirus, is said to have asked the woman to visit him wearing lingerie.It is believed the 19-year-old made contact with the woman on social media on Saturday before inviting her to his penthouse.A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that an arrest had been made at Hudson-Odoi’s west London apartment after they were called shortly before 4am.“Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman,” the Met said.The Met said a woman was taken to hospital and a man, who was arrested at the scene, remained in police custody.