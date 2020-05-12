



Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, emir of Ilorin, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.

Gambari, who is a professor of political science and Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, is from Kwara state.

NigerianEye had earlier reported that Gambari would be unveiled as the chief of staff to Buhari on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sulu-Gambari described the appointment as “a great honour” to the entire people of Ilorin and Kwarans at large.

He said the choice of the former diplomat would be justified by “outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and excellence which he would inject into the Buhari-led government towards ensuring good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in the nation”.

“He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an academician, former Minister, former Diplomat, former University Chancellor, Prince of the renowned Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high repute,” he said in the statement.

Congratulating Gambari on the appointment, the emir wished him a successful tenure in office.

The monarch also expressed confidence in the new CoS’ ability to justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.





