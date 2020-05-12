Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, emir of Ilorin, has thanked President
Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.
Gambari, who is a professor of political science and
Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, is from Kwara
state.
NigerianEye had earlier reported that Gambari would be unveiled
as the chief of staff to Buhari on Wednesday.
In a statement on Tuesday, Sulu-Gambari described the
appointment as “a great honour” to the entire people of Ilorin and Kwarans at
large.
He said the choice of the former diplomat would be justified
by “outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and
excellence which he would inject into the Buhari-led government towards
ensuring good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in
the nation”.
“He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an
academician, former Minister, former Diplomat, former University Chancellor,
Prince of the renowned Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high
repute,” he said in the statement.
Congratulating Gambari on the appointment, the emir wished
him a successful tenure in office.
The monarch also expressed confidence in the new CoS’ ability to justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.
