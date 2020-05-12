







Pres. Buhari has allegedly appointed Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari has as his new chief of staff.





The 79-year-old scholar and diplomat hails from Kwara State. He was minister of external affairs between 1984 and 1985.

Although the Presidency has yet to formally confirm this, there are strong indications that the announcement will be made at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.





Gambari replaces the late Abba Kyari who died on April 17, 2020, shortly after testing positive to CoronaVirus.





More to follow...





