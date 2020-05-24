Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to move to re-open churches and mosques across the nation.
Oyedepo, in a programme on Saturday said 21 States in the federation had agreed to re-open churches and mosques, saying it was a welcome development.
He said other remaining states had no choice than to follow the footsteps of others.
“21 states are open to worship, the other ones have no choice. They should just know that they have no choice. Trump had declared places of worship open across the US. That is how God has been humiliating this noisome pestilence,” he said.
Oyedepo predicted that very shortly, every part of the world would totally be free from Coronavirus, as the fear of the pestilence would go into oblivion.
“Watch out, very shortly, every part of the world will be totally free. The fear of this noisome pestilence will go into oblivion. In one hour, all the bragging of Babylon was done. Judgment has come down on Coronavirus, its threat is over.
“The fear of it is off the sons of men. Every victim of this noisome pestilence is declared liberated today, Nigeria is free from the fear and torment of Coronavirus,” he said.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
I know it dey hurt una business seriously considering the huge sum of money una don lose during the period due to inability to collect tithes, offerings, sowing of seeds, first fruits, special offerings etc. But Christ never came for all these and these are not tickets to heaven. Those who are being brainwashed to believe so and are following these magicians and motivational speakers are living in fool's paradise.ReplyDelete